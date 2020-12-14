Netanyahu quarantined himself for the second time

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu quarantined himself for contacting someone who tested positive for the new type of coronavirus.

In the written statement made by the Prime Ministry Office, the statements were made: “Prime Minister Netanyahu will go into quarantine until Friday after it is determined that he is in contact with someone who has proven positive for the Kovid-19 test.”

In the statement, it was stated that Netanyahu had a Covid-19 test yesterday and today and the result was negative, while no information was given about the identity of the person he contacted.

Although Netanyahu has been in quarantine twice since the beginning of the epidemic, he has not yet caught Kovid-19.

The total number of cases in Israel reached 358 thousand 293, and the total loss of life reached 3 thousand 3.



