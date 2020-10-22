NES Fire Emblem to be ported to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo announced on Thursday, the 22nd, that Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light will be ported to the Nintendo Switch. For the first time, the title will receive an official English translation, and will receive a commemorative physical edition containing a lot of extra content for fans of the saga.

Originally released in 1990 for the Famicom exclusively in Japan, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light tells the story of the knight Marth, who must join forces with other companions to defeat the threats that plague Talys’ kingdom, which is being attacked by the armies of the mighty Shadow Dragon. Check out the Switch version announcement trailer below:

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light will be distributed in digital format, which can be purchased for US $ 5.99, and in a commemorative physical version with several extras. As with the recently released Super Mario 3D All-Stars, both formats will be available for a limited time and can only be purchased until March 31, 2021.

The physical edition Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition will be launched soon in selected stores and will include an artbook, a replica of the original NES box, a map, a real-time reproduction of the original cartridge and a download code.

In the Nintendo Switch version, it will be possible to use up to 50 playable characters distributed in 20 classes, in addition to the possibility of creating favorite rescue files and moving forward or backward in the game.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light will be released on December 4, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch.



