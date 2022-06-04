“Nervous” Ron Howard hosted his daughter Paige’s wedding with bridesmaid Bryce Dallas Howard

Ron Howard has been a Hollywood force since he was a little kid, playing alongside TV icon Andy Griffith on the beloved series “The Andy Griffith Show.” As Howard matured, he discovered that his real passion was directing, not acting.

By the mid-90s, Howard had made a name for himself as a director. His blockbusters “Apollo 13”, “Mind Games”, “Cinderella Man” and “The Da Vinci Code” earned him critical acclaim. But Howard is not going to rest on his laurels and continues to direct and produce to this day.

In addition to his incredible screen legacy, Howard is also known as a family man. In May 2022, an experienced director acted as a presenter at his daughter’s wedding.

How many children does Ron Howard have?

Ron Howard and his daughter Paige Howard at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 | Toni Ann Barson/FilmMagic

While many big names in Hollywood have gone through several marriages and even more relationships, Howard is still married to his high school sweetheart Cheryl Howard. The couple married in 1975 and have been together ever since.

Howard likes to include his wife in his projects and even tells the Television Academy Foundation that he makes sure Cheryl appears in each of his films.:

“She’s actually been in everything I’ve ever done, including Super 8 days. We met in high school, and at some point I became very superstitious about making sure she shows up, meaning she can be identified in at least one frame. They shouldn’t be big cameos, but she should be there.”

The Howards have four children: Bryce Dallas, born in 1981, twins Paige and Jocelyn, born in 1985, and a son named Reed, born in 1987.

What did Ron Howard say about his daughter Paige Howard’s wedding?

In May 2022, Howard’s daughter Page married musician Tim Abu-Nasr. The director actually led the ceremony, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Howard took to Instagram to share his memories of the special day, writing, “Our Paige looked like the goddess of flowers that she really is in one of the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever seen.”

His daughter commented on the post, writing: “My sweet amazing father. You were INCREDIBLE! Your heart poured out in every word… You said you were nervous, dear Dad. I know it was a big request… but, my God, you have blessed us with a gift for life.”

Then the actor wrote: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will treasure your words, your love, your greatest gift to us forever and ever.” Bryce Dallas Howard, the bride’s sister, was a bridesmaid at the wedding. She also took to Instagram to share a cute photo of the big day, writing that her father deserved “applause” for his work as a priest.

Ron Howard has many famous family connections.

Congratulations on the birthday of my dear little brother Reed Reed-oh, even though you are my little brother, you have taught me so much in life, how you pursue your passions, take care of your family and look at the world with an open heart. a serious and open heart. I love you pic.twitter.com/GjKMlcCod9

Since Ron Howard has worked in the entertainment industry all his life, it is not surprising that he has made many famous friends. Some of them even became a family. Not only are his two children, Bryce Dallas and Paige, also actors, he also remained close to his former colleagues on the TV series “Happy Days”. In fact, Henry Winkler, who played super-cool Fonzie in the series, is the godfather of Bryce Dallas Howard.

Howard’s daughter even has a famous husband Seth Gabel, who starred in such TV series as “Salem”, “Body Parts” and “The Edge”. As for Ron and Cheryl Howard’s son Reed, he also has acting ambitions. According to Parade, he has appeared in TV shows such as Slow Development.