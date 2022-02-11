Nerdle: How To Play The New Free Daily Math And Numbers Game For Free

Nerdle: It is a fact that Wordle has made many users pay attention every day to that daily word that not everyone knows how to get right. For some, knowing all the five-letter words is an ordeal, and with all the ones that exist, it is better to leave this task to the dictionary. But maybe words are not your thing and you will find in Nerdle a perfect substitute for Wordle.

Nerdle, Wordle but in numbers

Who doesn’t like brain teasers from time to time? Newspapers, even the free ones, provide a part dedicated to hobbies with crossword puzzles and Sudoku puzzles, precisely thinking that not everyone likes the world of letters or the world of numbers. That is why this variety exists, and now there is also a new game on the Internet that is the substitute for Wordle.

We have already told you about this website in which you have several attempts to find out the word of the day, but today it is Nerdle’s turn. It is a website in which numbers are the protagonists and in which you will have to guess a numerical code by putting all the numbers and mathematical symbols in their correct place.

How to play Nerdle

Now comes the good part, and to play Nerdle you only need two things: intuition and trial and error. The first will serve you at the beginning of the game, where you don’t have a lot of information about what is going to happen in the following turns. The second comes as a consequence of that first result.