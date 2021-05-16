Neon Genesis Evangelion: The 10 Best Anime Fight Scenes

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Launched in 1996, the anime Neon Genesis Evangelion draws the public’s attention to this day for its innovative story to portray important issues, linked mainly to mental health, but also to scenes of struggle that leave us breathless.

What are the best battles of the anime? Check out our ranking!

10. Asuka vs Sandalphon

One of the most incredible moments in Evangelion happens in episode 10 and the fact that the battle takes place on an active volcano. The mission begins with the goal of capturing Sandalphon, but things get out of hand when the Angel goes into combat and Asuka struggles to survive.

9. Shinji, Asuka and Rei vs Matarael

The Angel capable of releasing corrosive bile through his multiple eyes demands an increasingly creative strategy from the pilots to defeat him, leading the trio to expose themselves so that there is the slightest chance of preventing Matarael from destroying everything.

It is one of the few scenes in which Shinji, Asuka and Rei are seen working together directly.

8. Shinji vs Samshel

The protagonist sees some friends in danger when the Angel attacks and has a conscience awakening when trying to save them. It is an important moment in the anime for showing that Shinji is not just a fearful boy as the first part of Evangelion can imply.

7. Shinji vs Sachiel

The first Angel to be shown in Evangelion causes terrible damage, as shown in episode one, but we only see the battle between him and Shinji at the end of episode two. It is also at this point that we understand how Unit 01 works, demonstrating that it has more autonomy than an ordinary robot.

6. Gendo vs being a good father

Right at the beginning of Evangelion we see that there is a problematic relationship between father and son, represented by Gendo and Shinji.

After so long without speaking, Gendo contacts Shinji to fly a deadly machine, demonstrating that he doesn’t care much about his son’s well-being, only his own.

5. Asuka vs Gaghiel

Without a doubt, one of the best fight scenes from Neon Genesis Evangelion. In addition to being a battle that takes place on the water, something unusual for anime and action, it is also when Asuka introduces Evangelion, one of the most loved and hated characters in the audience for her skills and strong personality.

4. Shinji and Rei vs Ramiel

This fight scene shows the reason why Neon Genesis Evangelion is so acclaimed among anime. Shinji and Rei fight Ramiel, an angel in geometric shapes who shoots deadly rays, and must defeat him based on the strategy.

At the end of the confrontation, it is possible to feel the tension in the characters.

3. Asuka and Shinji vs Israfel

Another memorable fight scene that marks Evangelion as an incredible anime. In this particular battle, we see Shinji and Asuka learn a choreography so that together they can fight the Angel and have a chance to defeat him. When the pair comes out victorious, we have a sense of relief that we have followed step by step to make that happen.

2. Shinji vs Zeruel

Zeruel presents an imminent danger to humanity and we understand this immediately when he appears, which puts even more pressure on the hands of Shinji and Unit 01. It is in this fight scene, in fact, that we see the independence of the Unit reappear, since the Robot himself begins to command the battle as a way to defeat the Angel, leaving Shinji, basically, as a spectator.

1. Asuka vs Eva Series

Although there were so many battles in the anime that could be in first place, this one won the podium for its brutality and strategy for Asuka to be victorious.

The two robots go to their limits and each blow they strike each other impacts the surrounding environment, giving a sense of how strong they are.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is seen as one of the best anime of all time and the fight scenes contribute positively to this. The production is available on Netflix and deserves an urgent marathon!