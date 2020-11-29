NEO the World Ends With You To Bring Its Composer

Takeharu Ishimoto, who already composed the music for the 2007 game for the Nintendo DS, confirms first-hand his work on this new installment.

One of the big surprises in recent days has been the announcement of NEO: The World Ends With You, a continuation of the cult game that originally appeared on Nintendo DS in 2007, and which will arrive next year for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo. Switch. There are many fans of the original game, and especially those who enjoyed its soundtrack will be in luck, since its composer, Takeharu Ishimoto, will be back in this new installment.

This has been confirmed by the Japanese musician himself on Twitter, according to the translation of Siliconera. Thus, Square Enix ensures that one of the key aspects of the game, such as music, remains faithful to the first installment, in addition to a visual section with a lot of personality.

Ishimoto was previously a regular composer for the Japanese company, having worked on two of its most popular franchises, perhaps the most popular, such as Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts. Although he still works for Square Enix on a regular basis now, he does so as a freelancer.

New installment … and animated film

NEO: The World Ends With You will arrive specifically in summer 2021 with the features and gameplay that made the original a much remembered game on Nintendo DS, to the point of having seen a relaunch recently on Nintendo Switch. As in that one, in this new title we will explore the streets of Shibuya embodying its protagonist, Rindo, along with his companions, in a very personal recreation of this popular Tokyo neighborhood, although how could it be otherwise, there will also be a good handful of fights.

As we were able to know, this is not the only novelty regarding this IP, since an anime film based on the first game is also to come, with a release date yet to be determined.



