Neo: The World Ends With You – sequel to be released in July

Neo: The World Ends With You: Square Enix has revealed the release date for Neo: The World Ends With You, a new game in the franchise created by Tetsuya Nomura, responsible for Kingdom Hearts and director of Final Fantasy VII Remake. The game will be available on July 27 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, as well as coming to computers in the future.

The release date was confirmed by Square Enix in a publication on social networks, which also brought new images of the game. The company also released a new trailer and, in partnership with PlayStation, revealed details about the game’s characters.

The promotional video shows the main characters in the story of Neo: The World Ends With You and also reveals the dubbing in English. In addition, the preview has some moments of gameplay.

Set in Shibuya, Tokyo, Neo: The World Ends With You continues the story of the RPG released in 2007 by Square Enix on the Nintendo DS, and which later received versions for Switch and mobile devices. The story follows a group of young people during the mysterious “Reaper’s Game”, which can guarantee a second chance on Earth after death.

Premiere on PlayStation and PC

Neo: The World Ends with You marks the debut of the Square Enix franchise on PlayStation line consoles. While the game will arrive on PS4, PS5 owners will also be able to play through backward compatibility.

In addition to debuting on PS4, the franchise created by Tetsuya Nomura will also show up for the first time on the PC in 2021. Square Enix confirmed that the game will be released for computers at the end of the year, without a specific date, through the store Epic Games Store.

The trend is that the game has a temporary exclusive contract with the store of the owner of Fortnite. Recently, Square Enix brought all the Kingdom Hearts franchise games to the computer, which can only be purchased on the Epic Games platform.

For those who want to know The World Ends with You before the next release, the Final Mix version of the first title in the saga is available on the Nintendo Switch digital store for R $ 249.90, in addition to leaving for R $ 99.90 on iOS and R $ 39.00 in the Play Store.