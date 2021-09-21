NEO: The World Ends with You Heads To PC In September; Confirmed Requirements

NEO: The World Ends: Square Enix confirms the release of NEO: The World Ends with You on PC on September 28. It will include additional free content. NEO: The World Ends with You confirms its release date on PC. The return of the Game of Reapers will debut on the computer on September 28. Epic Games Store has been the store of choice for the community to embark on it.

The title can be reserved at the moment at a recommended price of 59.99 euros. Those who purchase the Epic version will be able to obtain various additional content, such as the “Legendary Textile Set” and the “Reapers Game Survival Set”, indefinitely.

Requirements

Along with the news, the company has confirmed the minimum and recommended requirements to be able to move it on your system. They are divided between whether you prefer an experience at 30fps with 720p resolution or 60fps at 1080p. We leave you with them below

30 fps at 1280x720p

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD A8-5600K or Intel Core i3-3210

Memory: 6GB RAM

Hard disk space: 15 GB storage

DirectX: version 11

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 460 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750

60 fps at 1920x1080p

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD A8-7600 or Intel Core i3-3210

Memory: 8GB RAM

Hard disk space: 15 GB storage

DirectX: version 11

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 460 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950

In our original review, corresponding to the PS4 version, we said that it was a sequel “at the height of the original title.” “With an amazing story and a cast of charismatic characters, it will catch us from beginning to end despite having some pacing problems in certain sections,” we said. It obtained a rating of 8.5 out of 10. You can read the full text through this link.