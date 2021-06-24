NEO: The World Ends with You Confirms Demo Date And Shows Final Trailer

NEO: The World Ends: The new installment of the Square Enix title will go on sale on July 27 on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC. The release date for NEO: The World Ends With You, the sequel to the cult Nintendo DS game, is getting closer and closer. Many players are biting their nails, but soon they will be able to satiate their impatience and try some of the novelties offered by this title, which, like the original, bets on a very peculiar aesthetic. Square Enix has just hung the final trailer, which you can see on these lines. In addition to that, it has announced that it will make a demo available to players on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

This trial version will be available very soon. In fact, the Japanese company has reported that PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch users will be able to download the demo from June 25. At the same time, it has detailed the specific time at which content will be accessible on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. Below we offer you the schedules broken down by country.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 11:00 am

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours

NEO: The World Ends with You will go on sale next July 27 on all announced platforms.