Neo: The World Ends With You arrives on PC via Epic on the 28th

Neo: The World Ends With You will receive a PC port next week, September 28th. The game, which was originally released on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, arrives on the new platform only through the Epic Games Store, at least on its debut.

The information is official and the title can already be found in pre-order at the Epic Games Store, at a suggested price of R$ 300. Square Enix has not yet spoken about a possible availability of the game in other PC stores, such as to Steam.

Neo: The World Ends With You is the long-awaited sequel to The World Ends With You, which was originally only released on the Nintendo DS in 2007, but has garnered a loyal following of fans. The game’s sequel arrived on PS4 and Switch on July 27 this year, expanding the game’s reach to a much larger audience, where it also managed to score a great success.

The game promotes itself a lot in its originality, which appears not only in the form of the gameplay, but also in the highly stylized graphics, with a bold art style and very characteristic for the series.

PC gamers interested in testing the game before paying its hefty price tag might hope that the game might make it to Epic with a demo. The PS4 and Switch versions have platform demos, so the PC port is likely to do the same.