Neo QLED the new 4K and 8K premium TV from Samsung

On Wednesday (6), Samsung presented details about its latest line of TVs, the Neo QLED. The update of the already known QLEDs promises superior sound and image quality, in addition to a minimalist and elegant design on 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models.

Following one of the great decoys of the QLED family, Neo brings an ultra-thin canvas, without frames and “without distractions”.

Quantum dot technology is still present, but now the LEDs that illuminate the screen are even smaller, as they eliminate the use of reflective lenses. Now, only the LED chip is responsible for guiding the light on the screen, illuminating it by zones.

In addition to the internal technologies, at the bottom of the device, just below the Samsung logo, there is a sensor that detects ambient lighting to optimize the image according to the conditions found.

In terms of audio, the Object Tracking Sound + (OTS +) technology, present in the 2020 models, has evolved into the so-called OTS Pro. The novelty brings two new tweeters to improve the audio quality and make the dialogs clearer.