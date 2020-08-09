Neo Geo Mini wins in partnership with SNK and Xiaomi

In 2018 SNK introduced the Neo Geo Mini to the market, a very eccentric retro console for betting on the look of an arcade.

It features a 3.5-inch LCD screen that simulates the experience of old 4: 3 tube TVs, as well as buttons built into your mini-cabin. But of course, the product supports connection of up to two proprietary controls.

The basic kit has a wired joystick console. Initially the launch was limited to the Asian market and some regions in Europe, which is changing.

In partnership with Xiaomi, the Neo Geo Mini is gaining international release through the Xiaomi Youpin platform. For the same $ 100 (699 yuan) interested parties will be able to buy the product directly, without the need to go through importers and resellers who generally inflate the final value.

For those who are already afraid of the lack of practicality that the device initially seems to offer, the good news is that it has an HDMI output to be connected to a TV. Controls are also marketed so that the mini arcade, in fact, works just like a desktop console.

For those who were curious about which games will come built into the Neo Geo Mini, the good news is that there will be 40, including titles from famous franchises like The King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown and Metal Slug. You can check the complete list by clicking here.



