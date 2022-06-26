NeNe Leaks talks about the novel Nyonisela Sioh after the death of her husband Gregg: he “helped me bring a smile to my face”

To find love again. After NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, died while battling cancer in September 2021, she found a new source of light and happiness in the form of an affair with Nyonisela Sio.

“I can’t say he didn’t help me put a smile on my face,” the 54—year-old graduate of The Real Housewives of Atlanta said on Friday, June 24. “You have to be ready to be happy, and you have to make a lot of changes in yourself.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in December 2021 that NeNe had started dating Sioh, and a source noted that the couple had been introduced by Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband from RHOA, Peter Thomas.

As the duo’s romance continued to heat up, Bravo’s identity was named in a lawsuit by her beau’s ex-wife, Malomin Tehmeh-Sio, earlier this month. Tehme-Sio, who broke up with the Liberian native in November 2021, claimed that her ex-husband cheated on her with the Glee alum before their breakup.

Nene! Phaedra! Kim! Former RHOA stars: Where are they now?

“I’m already a husband snatcher here, and this is too much,” the New Normal graduate said during an Instagram Live video on June 2, publicly denying the accusations. — And no one steals husbands here. They? I would never. Nobody wants to steal other people’s problems, dear.

The romance of the reality show graduate with Sio, who has a 12-year-old son Nyoni by Tehme-Sio, continues to heat up, and the fashion designer is even going to appear in his BET series, College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

“The only thing that interested me was that I went to HBCU, I love Houston, so I said, ‘Let’s go back and really see what’s going on.’ I wasn’t thrilled about moving into a house with a bunch of celebrities. because I’ve never lived with celebrities before, and I know celebrities are divas,” Linnethia Lounge owner Rachel Lindsey of Extra said Friday about her-and her boyfriend’s-appearance on the documentary series. “We are sitting in a classroom with young college students, so they know everything. We don’t know anything.”

Andy Cohen and Bravo Stars Supported NeNe Leaks After Gregg’s Death

NeNe previously married Gregg in 1997, with whom she has a son together, Brent, 23. Although NeNe and Gregg divorced in September 2011, they remarried almost two years later.

“Today, the Lix family is going through deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all his children, very close people and wife Nene Leakes,” a representative told us in September 2021 after Gregg died after losing a stage III battle. colon cancer. “We ask you to pray for peace and strength in their family and allow them to grieve alone at this very, very difficult time.”