Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic Final Trailer: VR Has Never Been So Scary

Demonic: The new film from the director of District 9 or Elysium can be seen in a new trailer that mixes technology, science fiction and demons from beyond. The new film from the director of District 9 or Elysium, the terrifying Demonic, presents its overwhelming final trailer after the first trailer a few weeks ago. And it does so by presenting the true central axis of this story that mixes horror and science fiction: virtual reality. And it is that its plot invites us to discover an entire virtual universe through the dreams of mother and daughter, a mixture of concepts in the purest style of Silent Hill and Nightmare on Elm Street, especially recalling a recent title like The Medium.

The scariest virtual reality

This is suggested by its official synopsis: “A young woman unleashes terrible demons when supernatural forces are revealed as a result of a decades-long distance between mother and daughter. In addition, Neill Blomkamp allows himself the luxury of exploring a new filming technology for Demonic, resulting in absolutely spectacular scenes and sequences on a visual level.

IFC Films explains it through the film’s official press release: “The film uses a new patent-pending method to use volumetric capture (a three-dimensional video technology that turns actors into geometric objects). The amount of volumetric capture in Demonic is the most seen in a feature film. ” Of course, the trailer already promises this and much more when it comes to photography.

Starring Carly Pope, Chris William Martin and Michael Rogers, Demonic is scheduled to premiere in the United States, both in cinemas and in digital VOD format, on August 20, 2021. Regarding its premiere in Spain, there are still no confirmed dates or distribution routes, although it should not take long to arrive in these parts. We leave you with his final poster.