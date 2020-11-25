Neil Patrick Harris under the spell of Cobie Smulders

Neil Patrick Harris loves Cobie Smulders and never hesitates to let it be known! Evidenced by his adorable statement to his co-star.

Unlike other actors who have cut ties, Neil Patrick Harris is still friends with the cast of the series How I Met Your Mother. The actors have managed to preserve their nice bond. Starting with the interpreter of Barney Stinson and his playing partner Cobie Smulders. You may not know it but these two are inseparable and adore each other like the first day. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2013, the actor was also full of praise for his co-star by admitting: “Cobie is the perfect combination of all the things a woman should be. She is gorgeous, she’s funny, she’s canadian which makes her cool, sweet and down to earth. ”

During this media interview, Neil Patrick Harris also spoke of Cobie Smulders' natural generosity on the set of How I Met Your Mother: "Cobie is the kind of person who brings nine coffees in the morning for all the makeup artists and hairdressers when she comes in, and we're like, 'Oh, really Cobie? You're so great we all sound like bad people.' And she's sincere, she doesn't do it with an idea in her head. She doesn't do it because she wants something, she's just kind all the time. " A lovely statement.




