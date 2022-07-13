Neil Patrick Harris Embraces Bachelor Life in Uncoupled Trailer

Neil Patrick Harris rediscovers himself trying to embrace a lonely life in the trailer for the Netflix series “Unrelated.” Harris is a multi-faceted star who has performed on Broadway, in films and on television. His recent acting roles include “Matrix Resurrections” and “The Unbearable Weight of Immense Talent.” In addition to Uncoupled, his future works include a role in the upcoming biopic of Anita Bryant, “Anita,” as well as the role of the villain in a special edition for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who.

In the Uncoupled trailer (on Netflix), Harris plays Michael Lawson, a middle-aged gay man whose 17-year-old partner Colin broke up with him. Completely overwhelmed by Colin’s departure, Michael was distraught at first, wondering how he could recover from this breakup and function as a single gay man in his 40s. With the help of his friends, Michael slowly begins to rediscover himself, embracing the bachelor life.

Uncoupled will be released by Netflix. The series also stars Tuck Watkins, Andre de Shields, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nick Rouleau and Peter Potre. It was created jointly by Emmy Award winners Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman. Harris seems to be at his sweet spot in Uncoupled. Judging by the trailer, “Unrelated” will be a chance for Harris to bring humor and soul to the role of Michael in this turn of the romantic comedy. Uncoupled premiered on Netflix on July 29.