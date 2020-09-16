Neil Patrick Harris admits he and his family have Covid-19

Neil Patrick Harris, his husband David and their two children had a hard time due to the coronavirus, when the pandemic was still beginning in the United States.

Neil Patrick Harris confessed that he and his family battled coronavirus earlier this year, and spoke about how difficult it was to cope with the disease at such an early stage in the pandemic.

Neil noted that both he and his husband, David Burtka, and their twin sons Gideon and Harper were infected with COVID-19 in late March, and while it was an unpleasant time, they are all fine now.

“We feel very good. It happened very early (in the pandemic), like the end of March, the beginning of April, ”the 47-year-old actor recounted on The Today Show. “I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a great indicator, so we isolated ourselves. ”

Neil Patrick Harris and his family reveal they “feel great” months after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this year. https://t.co/J5zHLVg293 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 15, 2020

The “How I Met Your Mother” star said that everyone in the family managed to overcome the infection successfully, “We have antibodies and we feel good. We want to make sure that everyone is doing everything possible to stop this in every way possible, for sure, ”he added.

Neil Patrick Harris celebrated his anniversary

He and his husband took full advantage of the lockdown, as during the pandemic, not only did David and Neil celebrate their birthdays, but they also marked their anniversary.

To commemorate his husband’s birthday, Neil shared, “Happy birthday David. Your talent is remarkable, your energy is contagious, your love is unconditional. Our children are so fortunate to have your guidance and strength as parents, your incredible qualities. they are due in large part to you. I am honored to have you as my husband and so glad you were born. #grateful @dbelicious (sic) ”

To commemorate their anniversary, he wrote: “Six years ago. Perhaps the happiest day of my life. Since then, thousands of memories. Without regrets. Thank you David for creating and revolutionizing my world. I’m forever #grateful @dbelicious (sic) ”



