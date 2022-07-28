Neil Garry had a Difficult Training Moment: The Reaction of the NFL World – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Former first-round pick N’KIL Harry hopes to make a good first impression at the Chicago Bears training camp.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old receiver, he had a bad moment during practice on Thursday.

According to Bears insider Adam Hodge, Harry lost a pass from Justin Fields and caused an interception.

“Justin Fields’ pass bounces off the hands of N’KIL Harry, and Eddie Jackson hits it,” Hoge reports.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world reacted strongly to this one preseason game.

“There seems to be a problem with the receiver. Oh, and this is in Chicago? Why am I not surprised?” one fan wrote.

“This could be a sign of what Fields has ahead of him this season,” another added.

“I’m rooting for the Bears. I want them to win. But obviously they are already in the middle of the season,” said another.

A video clip of the performance has since appeared on Twitter. Upon further inspection, it turns out that Harry had to make an incredible catch to catch this pass from Fields.

“Not a drop in my books,” said one fan.

Despite the initial high hopes for the 32nd pick of the 2019 draft, Harry gained only 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first three years in the league.

At the same time, a receiver with a large body could play a much more important role in the ultra-thin wide receiver body of the Bears.