Neil Gaiman says it could be a continuation of the series

American Gods fans suffered a disappointing blow earlier this week when it was confirmed that the series was canceled by Starz after three seasons.

Considering the amount of history that exists in Neil Gaiman’s original novel, and that was not told in the series, – as well as the shocking suspense of the recent season 3 finale – many viewers were understandably disappointed by the news.

However, it looks like there may still be another chance for American Gods, as reports have confirmed that the channel is considering ending the series’ history with a film or some other project.

Over the weekend, Gaiman spoke about the future of production in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, expressing that the end of season 3 would be “the most frustrating, disturbing and maddening way” for the series to end.

In addition, in his Twitter account, the author, who wrote the 2001 book on which the series is based, said the project “is definitely not dead”.

While expressing his gratitude to the Starz team for the American Gods journey so far, he shared that “Fremantle is committed to finishing the story that started in episode 1”.

“At the moment,” he added, “we are all just waiting to see what is the best way forward and with whom it will be.”

Developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, American Gods accompanies Shadow (Ricky Whittle), a former inmate who connects with a mysterious man named Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) to learn about his own life and past.

In addition, the original cast of the series includes Orlando Jones, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Crispin Glover, Kahyun Kim, Omid Abtahi, Mousa Kraish and Pablo Schreiber.

Currently, Gaiman is also working on the Netflix adaptation of his comic book series Sandman.