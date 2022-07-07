Neil Gaiman Addresses Constantine’s Confusing Pronunciation in The Sandman Show

Despite the fact that he has appeared on screen several times over the years, Neil Gaiman from The Sandman reveals that fans mispronounce Constantine. Originally created by Alan Moore, Rick Veitch, Steve Bissett, and John Totleben, the character made his comic book debut in 1985 in Swamp Thing Saga #37 and led his own comic book series with Hellblazer. Since then, John Constantine has appeared in various film adaptations, including the film “Constantine” with Keanu Reeves and Matt Ryan in “Arrow” and “Legends of Tomorrow” after his short-lived solo series.

Gaiman, along with Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg, created the Sandman comic book series, which centers on Dream, one of the seven Infinite Beings who was captured during an occult ritual and escapes a century later, only to discover that his Dream Kingdom is decaying, and intends to restore it. This. The development of the adaptation of “The Sandman” dragged on for more than 30 years, including a film with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who should play the main role and potentially become a director, and Netflix finally launched the project when Gaiman wrote a series with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg from “Wonder Woman”. This summer, “The Sandman” will finally appear on the streaming platform, and viewers will get an interesting idea about one main character.

When the premiere was less than a month away, one fan took to Tumblr to ask Neil Gaiman about another pronunciation of Konstantin in the show “Sandman”. The creator of the series and the comic said that the way he said it in an interview for the series, namely “Constant-EYE-n” instead of “Constant-teen”, comes from how one of the creators of the character Alan Moore originally pronounced the name. . See what Gaiman said below:

“Alan Moore named the character and became a co-writer, and that’s how he pronounced it. And that’s how it was pronounced in the comic book in which he first appeared.”

Although Constantine appeared briefly in the comics, he played a fairly important role in Dream’s journey to restore the Dream Kingdom during the Sandman, helping the main character recover a sandbag serving as a totem of power in exchange for ending his nightmares in Newcastle. . Konstantin’s participation in the show “The Sandman” caused some controversy among comic book fans, since John will not be in the series, but a member of his family, Joanna Konstantin, and her great-great-great-grandmother with the same name in the Elizabethan era will be. era. Gaiman previously explained that the plan was always to have two Joannas in the series, but Constantine’s rights to the CW and HBO Max prevented further plans to include John in the Sandman.

With Konstantin’s solo reboot currently being developed on HBO Max by J.J. Abrams Bad Robot Productions, it will be interesting to see if he uses the same pronunciation of Konstantin as in The Sandman series. Given that Gaiman promised the right approach to his source material, the inclusion of Joanna Constantine in the series marks an interesting new look at the fan-favorite comic in addition to updating the setting of the 1980s time period. Only time will tell how viewers will react to the new Konstantin when the premiere of the show “The Sandman” takes place on Netflix on August 5.