Neil Druckmann will continue to direct and write plays

Druckmann makes it clear that his new position in the Californian studio will not keep him from taking an active part in the development of upcoming video games.

After being promoted to Vice President of Naughty Dog, this past Saturday we learned that Neil Druckmann director of The Last of Us Part 2 and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, among others, was named Co-President of the study, along with Evan Wells. This fact does not mean that Druckmann, responsible for many of the studies of Californians, stops participating actively in the next video games, but quite the opposite.

This was announced by Druckmann himself on Twitter, who was “excited to help lead the most amazing group of developers with my friend and mentor, Evan Wells.” Probably asked by a few fans about the matter, he had to come to the fore to make it clear what his role will be from now on. “Oh, and I’ll keep directing and writing while helping to learn the next wave of new creators,” he said on the social network.

His latest game, favorite at The Game Awards

In the early morning of next Thursday to Friday a new edition of The Game Awards is held, where the latest game from Druckmann and Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Part 2, starts as one of the favorites to win the Game of the Year award, along with others like Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Final Fantasy VII Remake. In addition, it has 9 other nominations in different categories, reaching a total of 10, including those for Best Audio Design, Best Direction and Best Artistic Direction.

It is also included twice in the category of Best Performance, since there are both protagonists of the game, namely: Ashley Johnson as Ellie, and Laura Bailey as Abby. It should be remembered that Bailey had to suffer an unfortunate campaign of harassment on social networks after his interpretation of one of the revelation characters of this 2020.

Rest assured, Druckmann isn’t going anywhere and The Last of Us II was successful enough for Sony. SIE CEO Jim Ryan confirmed as much in a recent interview, where he also stressed the importance of creative freedom and allowing developers to craft diverse experiences.

The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima are currently leading in the player-voted Player’s Voice category of The Game Awards.



