Neil Druckmann visits Tom Holland’s Uncharted

After the rotation of directors and the delays caused by the global epidemic, Uncharted’s film adaptation has finally entered the filming phase, which one of Naughty Dog’s best-known figures could now watch with his own hands. Neil Druckmann, who praised the work of the filmmakers after a visit to the filming location.

Specifically, Tom Holland, the actor who plays Nathan Drake in the film, announced on social networks that the screenwriter and video game designer appeared on set. The MCU Spider-Man commented on the visit on Twitter with these words:

“I had a great conversation with Neil Druckmann. I’m an avid follower of your work and I hope you enjoyed everything we do with Uncharted: The Movie. ”

The director of Uncharted 4: Thief’s End and The Last of Us: Part II also responded:

“Yes my friend. I loved talking about video games with you and your brother. Furthermore, the scenery also looks amazing. Good luck with the rest of the shoot. ”

Great chatting with you @Neil_Druckmann big fan of your work, and I hope you are with what we’re doing with the @unchartedmovie 👏🏻 — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) September 29, 2020

Neil Druckmann, for obvious reasons, didn’t want to reveal more about the production so he wouldn’t spoiler.

Incidentally, Naughty Dog’s creative director isn’t the only filming location he needs to visit in the near future, as an adaptation of The Last of Us saga, filmed by Sony, PlayStation Productions and HBO under the direction of the maker of the Chernobyl series, is in the works.

The film Uncharted will hit theaters on July 16, 2021, and tells an origin story about young Nathan Drake. In addition to Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg (Victor Sullivan), Antonio Banderas and Sophia Ali also star in the film, directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland: Kill and finish, etc.).

In the field of video games, the last part of the franchise was Uncharted 4: Thief’s End, which was a free PS Plus title in April.

