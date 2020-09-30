Neil Druckmann satisfied with Uncharted movie

The creative director of Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Part 2 shares his good impressions of the film on Twitter.

It has not been an easy path for the Uncharted film, which has suffered the departure of several directors and a swing in production that has systematically delayed filming. In addition, the coronavirus crisis has also made it difficult to start recording. However, the project continues and Neil Druckmann, creative director of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, has visited the set. In a public conversation on Twitter with Tom Holland, he was satisfied with what he saw.

It has been Tom Holland himself who has addressed the head of the Uncharted saga in that social network. “Great conversation with Neil Druckmann,” he has written. “I’m a good fan of your work and I hope you like what we are doing with the Uncharted movie. In response to that tweet, Druckmann has said the following: “Yeah man. I love talking about games with you and your brother. Also, the set looks great. Good luck with the rest of the shoot.

The Uncharted movie will be released on March 5, 2021 if there are no more mishaps. In addition to Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali and Ruben Fleisher will play the various characters in the film. Although it is inspired by the fourth installment, it is a reimagining of history, so it will not follow the events narrated in video games.

The Last of Us, on television

Naughty Dog has an additional project outside of video games. Months ago, HBO announced a series based on The Last of Us, which will feature the protagonists of the original game, Ellie and Joel. The creative team consists of Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) as showrunner, while Carolyn Strauss will serve as executive producer along with Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog. Neil Druckmann, who will be one of the fiction writers, will not be missing either.

“Neil Druckmann is without a doubt the best screenwriter who works in video games, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Having the opportunity to adapt this incredible piece of art has been a dream for me for years. I am very honored to do so in collaboration with Neil, ”Mazin said when the series, a joint production of Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, was announced.



