Neil Druckmann, Director of The Last of Us Part 2

Evan Wells, President of Naughty Dog, promotes Neil Druckmann to the position of president after years of successes at the helm of Uncharted and The Last of Us.

After being promoted months ago to the position of Vice President of Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, director of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Last of Us Part 2, among others, is now Co-President. This was announced by Evan Wells, until now the only president of the Californian study.

Druckmann’s meteoric career

Since he began his career in 2004, working on the development of Jak 3, Druckmann’s career has continued to grow, until his first position as a director, opposite Bruce Straley, on The Last of Us, after being a screenwriter on some of the early Uncharted installments. The success of the story of Joel and Ellie would be the decisive springboard, repeating position in Nathan Drake’s fourth adventure and in the recent The Last of Us Part 2, which starts as one of the favorites to win the Game of the Year award. at the next The Game Awards.

“We have an incredible team at Naughty Dog, and being able to work with each and every one of them is especially significant, especially these days,” Wells said in an official statement. “I am proud of the team and am able to recognize their accomplishments and contributions to the study. Please join me in giving them a big congratulations!”

Because in fact, Druckmann’s is not the only promotion made at Naughty Dog. Alison Mori, formerly Director of Operations, and Christian Gyrling, formerly Co-Director of Programming, now take Druckmann’s place as Vice Presidents of the studio.



