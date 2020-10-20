Neil deGrasse Tyson: Meteorite Could Hit Earth

Neil deGrasse Tyson claimed that a meteorite could hit Earth ahead of the US Presidential Election. The probability of this meteorite, previously announced by NASA, to hit the Earth is not even 1 percent. Presidential Elections will be held on 3 November.

World-famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson managed to attract the attention of the public with his latest statements. One day before the Presidential Election in the US, which will take place on November 3, Tyson announced that a meteorite could hit Earth. Tyson’s descriptions are not empty. Because NASA also warned about this meteorite named 2018VP1.

According to the statements made by NASA, the probability of 2018VP1 hitting the Earth is less than 1 percent. According to Tyson’s statements, the impact of this asteroid with a diameter of the size of a refrigerator to the Earth does not pose a great risk for our planet. So the Presidential Elections in the USA will take place one way or another.

In our news we share with you from time to time, we talk about the various meteorites approaching our planet at great speed. However, the probability of these meteorites to hit the Earth is generally negligible. But have you ever thought about what would happen if a meteorite hits the Earth? Here is the answer to this question, NASA official Dr. Hidden in Joseph Nuth.

In the statements made by Nuth, it is stated that our planet is vulnerable to a large meteorite. Moreover, according to Nuht, if a surprise meteorite suddenly starts to approach our planet, even intervention may not be possible. Nuth states that this can only be prevented by a vehicle sent to space.

The NASA official says that a spacecraft that will be specially designed and sent to space can be investigated against meteorites that may hit Earth. Moreover, according to the scientist, this spacecraft, whose only task is to examine the meteorite, could be ready for duty within a year. An allowance must be made for the construction of the vehicle, which will also have the potential to stop meteorites while examining them.



