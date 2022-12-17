Neil Critchley Insists Ethan Laird Stays at Queens Park Rangers Until The End of The Season

New Queens Park Rangers boss Neil Critchley insists Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird will stay at Loftus Road until the end of the season.

The right-back has had a successful time at the West London club, which has led to speculation that he could be recalled to United in January as a stand-in for Diogo Dalot.

United boss Eric ten Hag does not seem to like the natural alternative to Dalot Aaron Van Bissak, who is reportedly going to move to either West Ham or Wolverhampton, leaving Ten Hag without cover for the Portugal international in the right back cell.

This has led to a lot of speculation that Laird could be recalled early from Critchley’s loan, but the Rangers boss is not impressed with the idea.

“There is a natural break in any 12-month lease around the middle of the season and that applies to all players,” Critchley said via West London Sport.

“But Ethan is having a fantastic season here and playing every week, and I’m sure Manchester United will be happy with Ethan, the way he plays and his development.

“My goal is to continue this. I see myself as someone who can coach players so that they become better in the team they play in.

“Ethan is someone I’ve known for many years at United and I tried to sign him earlier at Blackpool, but it didn’t happen, so I’m glad he’s here and I hope that will be the case until the end of the season. ”

The decision, of course, is not up to Critchley or his club. United have the right to recall a player.

On the other hand, Laird himself has to have his say, and if he was offered a choice, it would be interesting: guaranteed first-team football with a possible drama of the Premier League playoffs, and not a potential sitting on the bench until the end of the match. season.

On the other hand, any injury or loss of Dalot’s form could catapult Laird into the United first team at the height of the season.

Given that any transfer budget is likely to be allocated to the striker in January, Van Bissak’s departure or not could be a decisive factor in what happens to Ethan Laird in the coming weeks.