Negotiations to add Minecraft to Super Smash Bros.

Steve and Alex from Minecraft are the next selectable characters coming to the Nintendo Switch game as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

The arrival of Minecraft to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate through the downloadable content pass Fighters Pass Vol. 2 is the result of a negotiation that began five years ago. Daniel ‘Kappische’ Kaplan, developer of Mojang since the game’s origins in 2010 to 2017, has confessed in his profile on the social network Twitter that the conversations with Nintendo have been very long, although he admits that he does not know when the process of implementation of the iconic character in the game.

In fact, if you look at the dates, in 2015 the main Smash video game in stores was Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and for Wii U, both released in 2014 for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U, respectively. It is unknown if the initial plan was to include them as DLC in these works, which also featured additional downloadable characters, but it was around 2015 that the possibility of bringing Steve and Alex to the Masahiro Sakurai saga was brought to the table.

That’s when talks started at least. No idea when implementation started 🙂

More information on Minecraft in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Saturday, October 3

It will not be until this Saturday, October 3, from 4:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) when Sakurai himself gives more details of the incorporation of this new candidate for the team, which will include a new stage and seven musical tracks based on in the Minecraft series. The video game, now owned by Microsoft, is one of the greatest phenomena in the history of the medium with more than 100 million units sold across all its platforms.

The Fighter Pass Vol. 2 offers a total of 6 new applicants who will be coming to the game periodically until the end of 2021; It has a price of 29.99 euros and, so far we only know the identity of Min-Min, from ARMS and Steve / Alex, from Minecraft. Four characters remain to be confirmed.



