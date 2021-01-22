Neeson may be at the launch of Run the Police Come Here

Liam Neeson is in negotiations to star in a reboot of the Corra franchise that the Police come over there. During an interview with People, the actor commented that he is talking about this possibility with producer Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy and American Dad!).

“I was approached by Seth MacFarlane and Paramount Studios to perhaps resurrect the [franchise] films. I honestly don’t know, ”said Neeson.

Neeson is known for his role in action films, in which he must rescue his daughter from a criminal, such as the Relentless Search franchise. The 68-year-old actor had already announced that he would retire from these projects, but ended up going back and has released three action features since then.

Run the Police Come There was released in 1988 and soon became classic for being a parody of the police films of the time. Starring Leslie Nielsen, he had two sequences, Run the Police Here! 2 ½ and Run that the Police are coming! 1/3: The Final Insult.

This is not the first time that a franchise reboot project has been announced. In 2013, Paramount even announced Ed Helms (If You Drink, Don’t Marry!) As the protagonist. However, some time later the project ended up being shelved.