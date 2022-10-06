Need for Speed Unbound is officially presented: tearful price and much more

The long-awaited new racing game Need for Speed Unbound from EA is officially presented. With the introduction, the price of the game in our country and the list of vehicles were also announced.
The Need for Speed series, which Electronic Arts has been releasing almost every year since 1994, had the most impressive racing games of its time. However, the latest game in the series, Need for Speed: Hot, has been sharply criticized by many fans of racing games.
If you remember, last night on the official website of Neowing, EA’s distributor in Japan, some information about the new Need for Speed game was published. Today EA officially unveiled Need for Speed: Unbound, a new game in the series. With the introduction of the game, its price in our country was also announced.
Here is the official teaser trailer for Need for Speed Unbound
The first detail that attracts attention in the trailer of the game is the cartoon—style cut scenes that were revealed earlier and attracted attention in yesterday’s leaks. Although it is believed that this design will only be used in commercials, in the trailer we see that this new visual style dominates the entire game. There are already some criticisms about this style, which will be used in many game elements, from graffiti-style exhaust fumes to new nitro effects.
On the other hand, we see that a bumper removal feature has been added to this game, which is not available in many NFS games and which the player community has been requesting for years. The absence of front and rear bumpers for some cars in the published trailer means that we will see this feature in the game.
There will be 144 cars in Need For Speed Unbound.
According to information published on the official website of Electronic Arts, there will be 144 cars in the game. It is noteworthy that there are many iconic cars in this list that we saw in old games. However, unfortunately, EA, which some time ago broke up in a quarrel with Toyota, did not add a single Toyota car to this game.
Here are all the vehicles announced for Need For Speed Unbound
Acura NSX
Acura RSX-S
Alfa Romeo Julia Quadrifoglio
Aston Martin DB5
Aston Martin DB11 Volante
Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin Volcano
BMW M3
BMW M3 Evolution 2
BMW X6M
BMW M3
BMW M5
BMW Z4 M40i
BMW M4 Coupe
BMW M2 Competition
BMW M1 1981 Excalibur
BMW i8 coupe
BMW M4 GTS
BMW M3 Convertible (E92)
BMW M4 Convertible
BMW i8 Roadster
Bugatti Chiron Sport
Buick Grand National
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible
Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup Truck 1965
Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
Chevrolet Camaro Z28
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013
Chevrolet Camaro SS
Chevrolet Bel Air 1955
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
Dodge Challenger SRT8
Dodge Charger R/T 1969
Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
Ferrari LaFerrari
Ferrari
Ferrari Testarossa Coupe 1984
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari F40
Ferrari 458 Italy
Ferrari 488 Pista
Ferrari FXX-K Evo
Ferrari 458 Spider 2011
Ford F-150 Raptor
Ford Mustang GT
Ford GT
Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969
Ford Mustang 1965
Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990
Ford Crown Victoria 2008 Excalibur
Ford Focus RS
Ford F-150 Raptor Legends Edition
Ford Mustang GT Convertible (facelift)
Honda Civic Type-R
Honda Civic Type-R
Honda NSX Type-R
Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition
Infiniti Q60S
Jaguar F-Type R Coupe
Jaguar F-Type R Convertible
Konigsegg Reger
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2
Lamborghini Aventador With
25 years of Lamborghini Countach
Lamborghini Murcielago SV
Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Huracan Performante
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe
Lamborghini Diablo SV
Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Spider
Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster
Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup Truck with double cab
Lotus Exige S
Mazda RX-7 Spirit P
Mazda MX5
Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3)
Mazda MX5
McLaren P1
McLaren F1
McLaren 570S
McLaren 570S Spider
McLaren 600LT
McLaren P1 GTR
Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16
Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG G63
Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG A 45
Mercedes-AMG GT-R
Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
Mercedes-AMG C 63 Convertible
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercury Cougar
Mini John Cooper Works Countryman
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX
Nissan GT-R Premium
Nissan Skyline GT-R V Specification
Nissan 370Z Legacy Edition
Nissan Sylvia K
Nissan Z Prototype
Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero
Nissan Skyline GT-R V Specification
Nissan 350Z
Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R
Nissan Fairlady 240ZG
Nissan 180SX Type X
Nissan 370Z Nismo
Nissan GT-R Nismo
Pagani Wire BK
Plymouth Where
Polar Star Polar Star 1 2020
Pontiac Firebird 1977
Porsche 911 GT3 PC
Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973
Porsche 918 Spider
Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
Porsche 911 Carrera With
Porsche 911 GT2 PC
Porsche Panamera Turbo
Exclusive Porsche 911 Turbo S Series
Porsche Boxster 718 Spider
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible Exclusive
Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible
Porsche Cayman GT4
STO Viper GTS
Subaru Impreza WRX STI
Subaru BRZ Premium
Subaru Impreza WRX STI
Volkswagen Beetle 1963
Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport
Volvo 242DL 1975
Volvo Amazon P130