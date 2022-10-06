Need for Speed Unbound is officially presented: tearful price and much more

The long-awaited new racing game Need for Speed Unbound from EA is officially presented. With the introduction, the price of the game in our country and the list of vehicles were also announced.

The Need for Speed series, which Electronic Arts has been releasing almost every year since 1994, had the most impressive racing games of its time. However, the latest game in the series, Need for Speed: Hot, has been sharply criticized by many fans of racing games.

If you remember, last night on the official website of Neowing, EA’s distributor in Japan, some information about the new Need for Speed game was published. Today EA officially unveiled Need for Speed: Unbound, a new game in the series. With the introduction of the game, its price in our country was also announced.

Here is the official teaser trailer for Need for Speed Unbound

The first detail that attracts attention in the trailer of the game is the cartoon—style cut scenes that were revealed earlier and attracted attention in yesterday’s leaks. Although it is believed that this design will only be used in commercials, in the trailer we see that this new visual style dominates the entire game. There are already some criticisms about this style, which will be used in many game elements, from graffiti-style exhaust fumes to new nitro effects.

On the other hand, we see that a bumper removal feature has been added to this game, which is not available in many NFS games and which the player community has been requesting for years. The absence of front and rear bumpers for some cars in the published trailer means that we will see this feature in the game.

There will be 144 cars in Need For Speed Unbound.

According to information published on the official website of Electronic Arts, there will be 144 cars in the game. It is noteworthy that there are many iconic cars in this list that we saw in old games. However, unfortunately, EA, which some time ago broke up in a quarrel with Toyota, did not add a single Toyota car to this game.

Here are all the vehicles announced for Need For Speed Unbound

Acura NSX

Acura RSX-S

Alfa Romeo Julia Quadrifoglio

Aston Martin DB5

Aston Martin DB11 Volante

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin Volcano

BMW M3

BMW M3 Evolution 2

BMW X6M

BMW M3

BMW M5

BMW Z4 M40i

BMW M4 Coupe

BMW M2 Competition

BMW M1 1981 Excalibur

BMW i8 coupe

BMW M4 GTS

BMW M3 Convertible (E92)

BMW M4 Convertible

BMW i8 Roadster

Bugatti Chiron Sport

Buick Grand National

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup Truck 1965

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

Chevrolet Camaro Z28

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013

Chevrolet Camaro SS

Chevrolet Bel Air 1955

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Dodge Challenger SRT8

Dodge Charger R/T 1969

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

Ferrari LaFerrari

Ferrari

Ferrari Testarossa Coupe 1984

Ferrari 488 GTB

Ferrari F40

Ferrari 458 Italy

Ferrari 488 Pista

Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Ferrari 458 Spider 2011

Ford F-150 Raptor

Ford Mustang GT

Ford GT

Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969

Ford Mustang 1965

Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990

Ford Crown Victoria 2008 Excalibur

Ford Focus RS

Ford F-150 Raptor Legends Edition

Ford Mustang GT Convertible (facelift)

Honda Civic Type-R

Honda Civic Type-R

Honda NSX Type-R

Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition

Infiniti Q60S

Jaguar F-Type R Coupe

Jaguar F-Type R Convertible

Konigsegg Reger

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2

Lamborghini Aventador With

25 years of Lamborghini Countach

Lamborghini Murcielago SV

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe

Lamborghini Diablo SV

Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Spider

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup Truck with double cab

Lotus Exige S

Mazda RX-7 Spirit P

Mazda MX5

Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3)

Mazda MX5

McLaren P1

McLaren F1

McLaren 570S

McLaren 570S Spider

McLaren 600LT

McLaren P1 GTR

Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16

Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG G63

Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG A 45

Mercedes-AMG GT-R

Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Convertible

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

Mercury Cougar

Mini John Cooper Works Countryman

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

Nissan GT-R Premium

Nissan Skyline GT-R V Specification

Nissan 370Z Legacy Edition

Nissan Sylvia K

Nissan Z Prototype

Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero

Nissan Skyline GT-R V Specification

Nissan 350Z

Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R

Nissan Fairlady 240ZG

Nissan 180SX Type X

Nissan 370Z Nismo

Nissan GT-R Nismo

Pagani Wire BK

Plymouth Where

Polar Star Polar Star 1 2020

Pontiac Firebird 1977

Porsche 911 GT3 PC

Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973

Porsche 918 Spider

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

Porsche 911 Carrera With

Porsche 911 GT2 PC

Porsche Panamera Turbo

Exclusive Porsche 911 Turbo S Series

Porsche Boxster 718 Spider

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible Exclusive

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible

Porsche Cayman GT4

STO Viper GTS

Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Subaru BRZ Premium

Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Volkswagen Beetle 1963

Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport

Volvo 242DL 1975

Volvo Amazon P130