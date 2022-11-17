“Need For Speed Unbound”: A $AP Rocky Looks at His Custom Car For The First Time in Real Life

EA and Criterion shared footage of A$AP Rocky looking at his real custom car from Need For Speed Unbound for the first time — see below.

The racing game is due to be released on December 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC as an exclusive of the current generation.

Last month, in the official “presentation trailer” of the upcoming game, A$AP was shown in action driving around the city streets in his Mercedes 190 E.

In the new video, we see how A$AP Rocky is introduced to the real version of the car in Brooklyn, New York. “Damn it!” — he says, seeing the black-white-gold car for the first time. “Wow… this is crazy!”

One of the doors depicts a reinterpretation of the artist’s tattoo “If not now, then when”, which he demonstrates in the clip.

“The details are crazy,” adds A$AP Rocky, continuing to study Merc. “I saw several cars with green fog lights and other shit. I just thought it looked futuristic, so why not buy a car with no flowers and only in the shade, right?”

Later, the rapper brags about the hydraulics and describes the car as “perfection in all its glory.”

“I can’t wait to see you on the street, man,” he says. “I’m wiping everyone — a real Need For Speed!” You can watch the full video above.

In the description of the preview EA wrote: “Being jealous of a Mercedes 190 E A$AP Rocky is normal, most people are jealous. See Rocky’s reaction at first glance to one of the most recent customs.

“Do you want to make it your own? Beat him at his own game, bring him back to the shelter and go outside in a serious style.”

The rapper and his creative team at AWGE also wrote the “genre-defying” soundtrack to Unbound.

According to IGN, the game will “use a new generation of consoles and the Frostbite engine” to provide 4K 60fps visuals, a brand new high frame rate physics system, a single-player offline campaign, cross-play support for multiplayer, as well as free play. content updates after launch.

In Need for Speed Unbound, the franchise returns to the Burnout Criterion studio, which means that the developer has been working on a racing series for the first time since Need For Speed: Most Wanted 2012.

In February 2020, EA returned the Criterion franchise, and the publisher announced that it plans to restructure Ghost Games, which handled the previous four Need For Speed games.