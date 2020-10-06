Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr now free for PS4

Cars, vampires or both, PlayStation Plus now offers the video games of the month of October. A doctor turned vampire and vehicles racing at high speed.

The free video games for the month of October on PlayStation Plus were announced a few days ago, but are now available for download. The two highlights are Vampyr and Need for Speed: Payback, two very different products that offer diverse experiences to all those who are subscribed to the Sony service. Both titles can be downloaded at no additional cost until they are replaced by the video games of November, which are still unknown.

In Vampyr we handle Dr. Jonathan Reed, a doctor in Victorian England who falls victim to a vampire bite. From that moment on, he must face his two natures, that of the scientist and that of the bloodsucker hungry for fresh sap. Production is being handled by Dontnod Entertainment, the creators of Life is Strange. However, it is a third-person adventure with an action-focused combat system. The French still do not lose their focus on the narrative.

Need for Speed: Payback is a video game developed by Ghost Games, the same studio that published Need for Speed: Heat recently. Unfortunately, it did not garner rave reviews. This dynamic has caused Electronic Arts to choose to order the next games in the series from Criterion Games, which in addition to Burnout have also worked on other games from the Need for Speed ​​brand.

As usual, the main games on PlayStation Plus are accompanied by a title developed under the PlayStation Talents label. In this case, it’s Massira, a third-person video game set in the Syrian conflict.



