Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit will run better in the next gen

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will receive an update that will not only improve the performance of the game, but will also add new editing tools for the cars, allowing the player to finally customize their vehicle paintings!

When the next patch is released today, February 25, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players will be able to take advantage of dramatic performance improvements. There, the game will run in 4K resolution and 60 stable fps. PS4 Pro players will also see improvements, but reaching only 50 fps.

In both the new and the old generation, we will be able to access the vehicle selection screen and then find new icons in the lower right corner of the screen. One will take you directly to ready-made customizations, while another will allow you to let your imagination run free by creating your own designs!

In addition, the patch will also solve some bugs and ensure greater overall performance stability. What did you think of this remastering and the news announced today? Comment below!