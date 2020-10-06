Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: resolution

The original Criterion Games video game returns this November maintaining its classic essence in chases and races.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is now official. The Criterion Games video game published in 2010, one of the highest rated in the series, will accelerate again with a remastering for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch this November, keeping all its original content, but adding more content to the set. , cross game and a renewed technical section.

Differences between PS4 / Xbox One with PS4 Pro / Xbox One X; 30 FPS on Switch

As we see on the official website, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is being developed by Stellaris Entertainment, the same team that was commissioned years ago for Burnout Paradise Remastered, another of EA’s most celebrated remasters of this generation. Now, what is the version that best suits what you are looking for? Better the portability of Nintendo Switch at the cost of graphic quality or being able to play on television? Are there differences between PS4 and PS4 Pro / Xbox One and Xbox One X? Let us resolve all doubts.

The first thing that should be noted is that on PS4, Xbox One and PC the game is launched this November 6 in physical and digital format, while on Nintendo Switch it will do so a week later, on November 13, maintaining the cross-game between all platforms. Depending on our chosen system and the version we have of each console, we can enjoy better features.

PS4 and Xbox One: 1080p resolution at 30 FPS

PS4 Pro and Xbox One X: 4K / 30 FPS resolution mode or 1080p / 60 FPS resolution.

PC: up to 4K / 60 FPS resolution (depends on system specifications).

Nintendo Switch: 1080p / 30 FPS resolution on TV or 720p / 30 FPS resolution in handheld mode.

For the rest, it is confirmed that on Nintendo Switch we will have higher resolution models, more objects and accessories, more drawing distance, higher resolution shadows and improved videos compared to the original video game. For its part, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered on PS4, Xbox One and PC will have all the improvements of the hybrid console added to a more contained updated UI, higher resolution reflections, improved textures, more particles and improved AA / SSAO.



