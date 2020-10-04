Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Release Date

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, which will meet with players soon, will be introduced tomorrow, according to EA’s newly shared information. On the other hand, a Twitter user shared the release date of the game, as well as almost every detail and images of the game.

The legendary racing game series Need for Speed ​​will have a new game very soon. However, this game will be a remastered game rather than a completely new game. The game will be the Remastered version of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, which was released in 2010 exactly 10 years ago.

As the days we count for the game that will be released on November 6 are decreasing, EA itself and some sources have started to share exciting details about the game. A Twitter user shared almost every detail of the game, which is expected to be shown on October 5th, in a tweet.

New details shared about Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit:

According to the information shared by the Twitter user with the game visuals, the game, Burnout Paradise Remastered, will be released on November 6. However, it was shared that the game will include all the DLCs in the Hot Pursuit game. It was also among the information that the game will have 6 hours of additional play time, more than 30 challenges and cross-platform support.

Although this sharing ends here, the developments about Hot Pursuit Remastered are not limited to this. As we just mentioned, the game is expected to be introduced on October 5th. The reason for this was a post made by EA on Twitter. EA posted a secret message in the tweet he shared on Twitter.

The tweet shared from the Need for Speed ​​account featured a racing game and a billboard showing the name Big Joe’s Pizzeria. However, the police code 510 was hidden in the tweet. But it wasn’t just an exciting post on Twitter that EA did.

EA has started a countdown on its website, available from this link. There was also a sentence above the countdown to end tomorrow. This sentence refers to Big Joe’s Pizzeria, which we saw in the shared tweet, and the 510 code was passed almost everywhere. Let’s see how EA will showcase Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered tomorrow.



