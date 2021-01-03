Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered original is good

Released in 2010, the original Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit soon established itself as one of the favorite titles for fans of EA’s classic racing series. Its police chase mechanics are among the coolest in the franchise, and it’s really cool to see that all the best that Criterion Games did at the time was maintained in this remastering.

Just don’t expect to find high news in the new version released for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. If you’ve never played the original, or even other Criterion projects like the incredible Burnout series, know that the guys are experts at creating races at very high speed, with the right to cinematic beats and rollovers, all in the most exaggerated and rewarding way possible.

As we have already seen in the recent Burnout Paradise remaster, this formula has aged very well and is still capable of pleasing modern players. Check out everything we think about the game in our full review below!

Police and thief

The idea here is to allow the player to get into the shoes of two sides of an electrifying chase: you can be a police officer, and then use all the capture technologies provided by the local police department to catch criminal speedsters, or be a daring pilot of rifts, who race against their rivals while trying to escape the cops.

Both roles are equally fun, and there is a good variety of scenarios for you to shine on the tracks. The more and the better you run, the more “reward” points you earn, moving up the ranking and releasing new vehicles in the process, without any microtransactions or losses along the way. It’s as simple as playing, waiting for time to pass and reaping your rewards, which is very rewarding in itself.

The whole design of the game feels like a journey in a time machine, back to a simpler and more straightforward time, when racing games had no major concerns other than getting you in control of a car on your favorite track quickly. . The races are all very short, with challenges that last a few minutes.

In career mode, for example, you have a main map and you just need to slide the cursor to the area where you want to start a race. Then you choose your favorite car and that’s it, time for action! Apart from cosmetic improvements to make everything more modern, beautiful and detailed in relation to the original game, the strokes and challenges are the same seen in the game 10 years ago!

A winning formula

The controls for Hot Pursuit Remastered are simple and arcade to the extreme, without any commitment to realism. Throughout the campaign you will run at high speed, fight not to run into innocent vehicles, or even strive to hit a hit on a runaway vehicle. Both accidental and purposeful collisions are a sight to behold and owe nothing to the main blockbusters in the cinema.

The more risky “scenes” you play, the faster you will fill your nitro meter, which obviously serves to speed up even more. But this is not the only trick that cars hide under the hood: you can also loosen trails with thorns to puncture the tires of those who are on your tail, and then watch from the box while your rivals roll over without control.



