Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is coming

The game arrives on PS4, Xbox One and PC at the beginning of the month and a week later on Nintendo Switch.

It’s official now. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is a reality, after this morning the possible announcement was filtered and finally confirmed. EA prepares the return of the chases through the streets with the title that will be published on November 6 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, while on Nintendo Switch it will arrive somewhat later, on November 13. Among the novelties, improved graphics, all the main DLC, updates and autolog, the system that connects players synchronously to offer challenges based on the results of each one.

Matt Webster, vice president of Criterion Games, says the following about the arrival of the title to the present generation of consoles: “Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit was far ahead of its time when it was released in 2010, as we built an automatic system of comparison and recommendation of friends in the video game before it became the industry. Now, we are excited to bring back that spirit of timeless racing competition to new platforms and players where they can connect, compare and compete no matter what platform they are on. playing, even away from home with Nintendo Switch. ” In addition, he also adds that “Powered by Autolog and some of the world’s most desirable and classic vehicles, the video game will create the ultimate social racing experience.

Planned improvements for the title

As stated in the press release, the game will come with visual improvements in the open world that is recreated in Seacrest County. Action and depth of careers on both sides of the law: police interceptors carry all kinds of tactical weapons to slow our progress and, on the other hand, runners who escape have counterattacks and defensive maneuvers to be able to face them.

One of the most attractive elements of the game will be in the multiplayer mode, where we can play races with friends to unlock new cars, weapons and equipment.The video game will also include all the additional content offered after its launch, such as the favorite modes of the Armed franchise and Dangerous and the Wild Lamborghini. Also added are new achievements, car colors, sudden stop reduction, an updated photo mode, and multiple quality updates.



