Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Is Coming To EA Play In June

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: EA Play will add Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered to its game catalog, available to all subscribers of the base version. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be added to the EA Play catalog on June 24. It will do so on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC; the latter through its basic subscription modality. On the other hand, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to access the game without restrictions from the day of arrival.

Through this link you can read our complete analysis of one of the Criterion Games classics in the Need for Speed ​​saga.

EA Play: subscription, modalities and more

Being a member of EA Play (known as EA Access) allows you to access a trunk of games signed by the American publisher, especially in their versions for console. You can now access the full versions of games like FIFA 21, Battlefield 5, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed ​​Heat and more.

The list extends if you sign up for Xbox or PC platforms, where you will see games throughout past generations. Names like Skate 3, Battlefield 3, Dead Space or Plants vs Zombies are some of those that remain available. In addition, you are granted benefits on the most current selection. For example, until July 1, you can receive a package in FIFA 21’s Volta mode, which includes 3,500 Volta Coins, the Liverpool kit and the player Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Signing up for the basic version requires a one-time payment of € 24.99 per year or € 3.99 per month. In addition, whenever Electronic Arts releases a new title, you will receive a trial of maximum 10 hours. All your progress, trophies (or achievements) that you make will be saved in case you ever want to move to the full version. On the other hand, Xbox users registered for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate already have this service included: no additional payments are required.