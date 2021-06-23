Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Bug Fables and More Are Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Xbox Game Pass is reinforced before closing the month of June with names like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Bug Fables, Limbo and more.Xbox Game Pass outlines its calendar of additions to the doors of starting the month of July. Those of Redmond confirm their new wave of games on Xbox, PC and xCloud consoles. The list is composed just a few days after receiving the surprise additions as part of E3 2021. If you want to know the big names that will come to the subscription in the rest of the year, click here.

The most prominent is, without a doubt, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. The remastering of the Criterion installment will debut on EA Play on June 24. Users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to access it without restrictions. On the other hand, Iron Harvest gains strength on the computer. This RTS set in an alternate universe of the 1920s will take us to its battlefields in campaign format or through online battles.

Xbox Game Pass calendar: dates and games

A total of 9 games will be added to one of the three available routes. We leave you with the complete list below.

June 23

Worms Rumble – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and xCloud

June 24

Iron Harvest – PC

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (EA Play) – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC

Prodeus – PC

1st of July

Banjo-Kazooie: Potholes and Gimmicks – xCloud

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and xCloud

Gang Beasts – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and xCloud

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and xCloud

Limbo – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and xCloud

Remember that on June 30, titles such as Monster Hunter World, Outer Wilds and SoulCalibur VI will leave the subscription. Know the complete list through this