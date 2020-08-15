Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Amazon

The ‘Remastered’ version of Hot Pursuit, one of the popular games of the Need for Speed ​​series, may be on the way. According to a new information that has emerged, EA is preparing to release the game this year.

One of the game series that has found a place in the hearts of racing game lovers is Need for Speed. There is good news for the fans of the game, which has fun for the players with its gameplay style called “Arcade”.

According to new information, EA plans to re-release the ‘remaster’ version of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, the game of the series released in 2010. Moreover, according to the information revealed on Amazon, the release date of the game is not too far.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit coming remastered?

Moreover, the game can also be pre-ordered and the release date of the game is shown on November 13, 2020. Of course, there is a possibility that this date may be the date of the game’s store page.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is currently unknown on which platforms will appear. On the store page, platforms include Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, but it is quite possible that the game will find its way to PlayStation 4 and PC platforms in addition to these.

Criterion, the team behind Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, released in 2010, is known to be working on a new generation NFS game. So everything is right for the fans of the series to be excited. What do you think about the Hot Pursuit game released in 2010? Also, what are your expectations from Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



