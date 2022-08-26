Need for Speed comments captured the EA Dragon Age post

Since Electronic Arts and BioWare confirmed the official name of DA4 earlier this year — Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the excitement has become more tangible. One of the reasons is the serious consequences for Solas, the Terrible Wolf and many others from the name alone. Another, of course, is the promise that fans will see more of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf before the end of the year.

Now the obvious scenario is that The Game Awards 2022 is showing a new trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, possibly with a release window in late 2023—early 2024. Months have passed, but many fans are still excited, so much so that any cryptic Dragon Age: Dreadwolf social media post (like the recent PS5 testing post) has seen fans go berserk. A recent post on EA’s official Twitter account almost did the same thing before another fandom appeared.

EA published a recent post in which it noted Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and asked fans how difficult they would play it. Casual, Normal, Severe and Nightmarish difficulties are apparently confirmed as a result, but there is nothing new in this. Only the fact that EA’s homepage tweeted about it infuriated fans, but Need for Speed fans quickly spammed the post with calls for the title. Someone joked, someone asked for the complexity of “Most wanted”, and someone just said the name. Dragon Age fans were still thrilled, but fans in the post will quickly see that Need for Speed is overtaking it.

As sad as it is to see that the Dragon Age post has been hacked, this method partly works. Skate fans bombarded EA for years, and eventually they announced that Skate was in development. Now there are a lot of rumors about the Need for Speed game, and it seems that this is a cartoon game in a fictional setting. This has reportedly been delayed for about a month, but Criterion is reportedly preparing to announce the game. All of this remains to be seen, of course, but it looks like it will happen sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, fans of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf still have a lot to get excited about, as this is the latest of the small bursts of activity associated with the franchise. It’s not much, but for a game originally announced in 2018, it’s a little better than nothing. Hopefully, the next trailer will appear and finally give fans a more concrete idea of the upcoming game.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is in development.