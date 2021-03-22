Necromunda: Hired Gun gets trailer with insane shooting

The developer StreumOn Studio published on Thursday (18), the official trailer of the action FPS Necromunda: Hired Gun, revealing more scenes of gameplay of the shotter set in the universe of Warhammer 40,000.

Necromunda, a title inspired directly by the eponymous boardgame published by Games Workshop, promises frantic action in the best DOOM style, taking players to the dystopian city of Hive City, where they must face hordes of gangs and creatures in territorial disputes alongside a faithful friend : a hybrid of dog and robot.

The game will feature several parkour mechanics such as running on the wall, double jumping and a hook system to be used in exploration and combat. In addition, it will have elements of character and arsenal evolution, being possible to level the protagonist, the dog and equipment such as weapons and accessories.

Focus Home Interactive publisher confirmed that Necromunda is now available for pre-order, and all players who pre-order will be able to redeem cosmetics inspired by the boardgame’s three main guilds for free, as well as a bounty hunter package containing a new look for pistol, knife, clothes and dog.

Necromunda: Hired Gun will be released on June 1 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xox Series S / X and PC.