Necrobarista, analysis. The cafeteria of the dead

Route 59’s debut feature is a visual novel set in a cafeteria, in which its characters reflect on life and death.

“They say our coffee is to die for”, as some of the visitors to La Terminal are dead, a very special cafeteria that welcomes both the living and the deceased. You can find it in the alleys of the city of Melbourne, in a quiet and discreet area. Necrobarista, the debut feature from the Australian studio Route 59, is a visual novel much more focused on history than on its few interactive elements. The plot introduces us to Maddy, a vigorous woman who has become the owner of the premises after the previous boss, Chay, gave her such responsibility. But La Terminal is not just any business, although it faces problems well known to the hospitality industry.

The lack of profitability and the economic vicissitudes represent a continuous headache. Maddy doesn’t even have the resources to buy silverware, something that reflects the precarious state in which the profession is immersed. What happens is that in a business as particular as La Terminal, the debt is not paid only with bills or coins. The production of this independent study weaves a whole reflection on life and death, the time we have and the time we have left in this world. Meanwhile, the Council of Death collects its debts in hours of life, a currency as rare as it is precious. It is a kind of magistracy that ensures that the rules of the game are observed, although sometimes they turn a blind eye.

Living and dying, two strongly linked concepts

Life is like an hourglass: when turned 180 degrees, its dusty contents trickle down to the bottom of the artifact, slowly but inexorably. By turning it over again, you know you can make up some of that time. You are convinced, poor ignorant, confident and delusional, that you have cheated eternal rest. And when you open your eyes, suddenly the last grain has fallen and the view is blurred. Unfathomable darkness, you have lost. This desperation to complete the payment leads Maddy to fall into the murky world of gambling, where the price is high and the prize is a few hours of extra life.

Kishan walks through the gates of the Terminal after wandering for hours through the night streets of Melbourne. He is not aware that he has less than 24 hours left in this world; nor does he know that his previous life no longer exists. The young man has died and her boyfriend has survived her. What will your relatives think now that you are gone? Will they miss him? Will they turn the page soon after? All those questions wind their way through your mind, universal questions we’ve all asked ourselves at times. It is the fear of being forgotten, the same terror that powerful men of old suffered from day to day. That is why they sought to transcend beyond death, to sign their signature in history for posterity; For the same reason, the enemies tried to erase any trace of his existence, remove his name, destroy the statues and crush his legacy.



