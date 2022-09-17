Nebraska Football is reportedly contacting Urban Meyer: Fan Reaction

Nebraska is looking for a successor to Scott Frost. Naturally, Urban Meyer could have been involved in this.

It is reported that Nebraska football officials have signed a contract with Urban Meyer for the vacancy of the head coach of the program. This is the first step towards what could become an official interview and hiring process.

At the same time, it is currently unclear whether Meyer is interested in this vacancy.

“Nebraska has contacted Urban Meyer as the team continues the process of identifying candidates for the head coaching vacancy, sources told CBS Sports on Saturday,” Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports said. “It was not clear whether Meyer was asked about his interest in keeping his job.”

Urban Meyer from Nebraska made national headlines weekly. We really hope that this will gain momentum.

“Urgent news! High-ranking sources in Nebraska told MBG that Trev Alberts is meeting with Urban Meyer right now!

“This Nebraska fan is wearing a T—shirt that says Hire Urban Meyer,” Sports Illustrated writes.

“Like it or not, Urban Meyer will save Nebraska Football,” Hasker Wave said.

Urban Meyer is coming with luggage. There is no doubt about it.

However, Meyer has what it takes to save Nebraska football. Should the Huskers bet on one of the best coaches in the history of sports?