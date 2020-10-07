Near Angers. Hoshi’s concert at Arena Loire is canceled

Hoshi’s concert, scheduled for December 18, 2021, at the Loire arena in Trélazé, has been canceled.

The singer Hoshi’s concert, which was to take place at the Arena Loire, in Trélazé, near Angers (Maine-et-Loire) on Saturday, December 18, 2021, has been canceled. “The current context and the current sanitary conditions force us to review and reimagine the tour schedule which was to begin in March 2021 in the Zéniths de France”, explain the organizers, in a press release intended for the media.

Customers of the O spectacles platform will be automatically reimbursed. Other ticket holders should approach their usual points of sale.



