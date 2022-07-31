Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith accuses the singer of infidelity: “8 years of lies and deception”

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Smith, marks the end of their marriage. On Saturday, the model took to Instagram to share a lengthy message in which she accused her husband of infidelity.

“8 years old. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years, when I unconsciously shared my life and my husband with numerous women who sold their bodies to him unprotected… every one of them! To say that my heart is broken and I’m disgusted is to say nothing,” the model wrote in a note that was simply titled “God bless.”.

“Asking me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is not the case. I choose myself, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. Thanks to this, I got three beautiful children, but nothing but wasted years and mental suffering,” she added.

Smith then asked the public to stop sharing information with her and said that there was no hatred for her husband in her heart.

“I ask all of you to stop sending me videos or information about his infidelity, because what he does does not concern me anymore,” she wrote. “I’m not a victim. I choose to stand straight with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve, then it’s up to you to love yourself. There is no hatred in my heart, and I wish him only the best—Crystal Renee.”

The “One in a Million” singer did not respond to the post. However, the musician liked Smith’s post from his corresponding Instagram account.

Provided by stanlofotografiya

42-year-old Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimer Smith, and Smith first tied the knot in 2016. in February 2020, they decided to end the marriage.

However, the couple surprised the world when they got married again during a lavish ceremony in Las Vegas in April.

In June, ET spoke with Ne-Yo about his latest album and the title single “Don’t Love Me”, which was an open letter to his wife about the time when their marriage was on the verge of collapse.

“When she first heard this song, it reminded her of the time we were in when I wrote this song,” Ne—Yo told ET. “It was kind of a tearful moment because the song was written in the throes of our potential divorce.”

The “Knock You Down” singer said at the time that the couple was in good shape after the release of the single and their second wedding.

“I can say it now. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I can say it now that the open letter was my attempt to talk myself out of it,” Ne—Yo said.

“It was me trying to tell her that I can’t be who she deserves. Once I realized what I wanted and who I needed to be for her, [boom] we’re in a great place.”

At that time, neither party had filed for divorce.