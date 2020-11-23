NCT’s 12 Curiosities That Will Make You Admire Taeyeong

If you are a fan of NCT and SuperM you should learn some facts about Taeyong that will show you what the idol’s history was like before he debuted in K-Pop and will reveal traits of his personality.

Lee Tae Yong is an SM Entertainment artist who debuted alongside NCT, but thanks to his skills and charisma, he has been part of various projects that allowed him to show his potential in front of the public. We tell you some curiosities about his career that will surprise you.

This rapper, singer and songwriter was born on July 1, 1995 in Seoul and, although he initially didn’t know much about how the K-Pop industry worked, he is now a globally recognized star.

Taeyong has a cancer sign, which indicates that he is creative and that he is guided by his intuition, in addition to being someone with a shy appearance but full of surprises.

We invite you to learn more about this idol and his history within K-Pop knowing some curiosities about him.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT NCT’S TAEYONG

Taeyong became a SM Entertainment trainee since 2012 and gained popularity before his debut thanks to him being one of the trainees who was part of the SM ROOKIES project. The story of how he entered the K-Pop industry is very peculiar, as he was recruited by a member of his company while going home from school. His favorite hobbies include songwriting and cooking, so he has great talents for both. When he was a boy, Taeyong wanted to become a firefighter to save people and animals, as it seemed an admirable and surprising job. He has a slight phobia of germs and bacteria, this condition is called misophobia, but in the case of the idol it is not very serious and he only has the habit of frequently washing his hands. He likes cartoons, but if he must choose one as his favorite then Taeyong prefers SpongeBob. He revealed that his ideal type of girl would be someone who is sporty, elegant, intelligent and independent, as well as being a person who can guide him and who accepts his way of being. His favorite number is 8 and, although he has not said if there is a specific reason, this is a number that is associated with the beginning and transitions, it is related to committed and tenacious people. Taeyong is very organized with his belongings, which lends a very special quality to his personality. Of all the parts of his body and his features, what he likes the most are his eyes. Taeyong was one of the SM Entertainment idols who appeared in the K-Drama To The Beautiful You. The weather during the day when he wakes up is very important to him, as he says it affects his mood.

