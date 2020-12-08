NCT U Gets First Win With Retro Song 90’s Love

NCT U won their first win with ’90’s Love’, Mark, Winwin, and Sungchan received recognition on behalf of their entire group, the idols celebrated their win with an amazing message for NCTzen.

On November 22, NCT U released the music video for ’90’s Love’, a song included in the record material ‘RESONANCE PT. 2 ‘, a project that brought together the 23 members of the SM Entertainment band.

The retro song received a lot of love from netizens, it entered different popularity charts in South Korea and internationally, the MV on YouTube accumulated more than 54 million views.

NCT U performed on the popular music show The Show, ’90’s Love’ became one of the songs with the most votes from the public, giving them a new achievement. The idols competed with AESPA and another of their songs was nominated to win.

The group NCT U took on their own sub unit with ‘Work It’, at the end ’90’s Love’ was crowned the winning track with more than 8 thousand votes.

NCT U CELEBRATED THE FIRST WIN OF ’90’S LOVE’ IN HIS WAY

The entire lineup of the group was not featured on the show, Mark, Winwin, and Sungchan were the representatives who received the trophy from The Show, they thanked them for the support they received during promotions.

NCTzen celebrated the new achievement of their favorite artists with the hashtag # 90sLove1stwin, social networks were flooded with messages congratulating the singers and rappers on their first victory with the melody.

Through Twitter and Instagram, Mark, Winwin and Sungchan celebrated the incredible moment with some selfies, the idols posted their images and added a very emotional message for their fans:

Thank you very much for giving us first place on The Show, we apologize that we were unable to host it together, but everyone worked very hard.

Sungchan’s excitement wowed netizens, as the first win of the idol’s career, he became an official member of boy group New Culture Technology in September 2020. YAY!



