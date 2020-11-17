NCT reveals new individual teasers for Resonance Pt. 2

NCT members prepare for a trip in the new individual photos for Resonance Pt. 2, we tell you the details of the teasers.

After the good results NCT had with Resonance Pt. 1, the SM Entertainment group will be back with a new comeback and the second part of this album. Preparations for the premiere continue, and the idols revealed a bit of their looks for their new album.

NCT’s accounts were updated with new images of the members of this group, thanks to this, we can begin to gather clues about the concept they will handle for their return and a new era of promotions.

NCT’S TEASERS FOR RESONANCE PT. 2 WILL MOTIVATE YOU TO ADVENTURE

NCT’s Twitter account shared individual photos of some of the group members where the idols appear to be ready to vacation. Some of them have flight tickets taped to their clothing, while other images show us items such as suitcases, cameras, a globe, a telescope and even a trolley to transport the suitcases inside the hotel.

Simultaneously, through Instagram individual photos of each member were published, these are square images where each one is standing in front of a white wall, however, the images were framed by the yellow color that surrounds them, giving an appearance similar to that of an identification.

Resonance Pt. It will be available starting next November 23, while you wait for this release, we will tell you 6 songs from NCT to dedicate if you are in love.



