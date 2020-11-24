NCT Releases New Photos of RESONANCE Part 2

The members of NCT sport a powerful and elegant image in the stills that were revealed due to the time delay for the release of RESONANCE Pt. 2.

The world of K-Pop has given us incredible premieres this season and one of them was in charge of NCT idols. The union of the different sub-units of the group captured the attention of all its followers, who remain pending to obtain their new album. SM Entertainment shared updates and new photos.

RESONANCE Pt. 2 will be available in two versions, however, the one that was scheduled to premiere on November 23 along with the music video for 90’s Love was withdrawn from sale due to some printing errors. Although the announcement of the delay for the sale of this album took fans by surprise, the new photos of the idols made their followers’ day happy.

NCT’S LOOKS IN NEW PHOTOS SPEEDS UP THE HEART OF THEIR FANS

While the fandom remains on hold, NCT’s social media was updated with new sets of photos corresponding to the 23 members of the group. Most of the images are individual, but some were also developed by sub units.

The outfits of the idols are distinguished by the colors black and red, but these singers wore enchanting poses and full of strength that conquered all their fans around the world.

While you wait for more updates from the group, we invite you to learn all about NCT’s latest music video.



