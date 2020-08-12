NCT Dream’s Jaemin’s birthday, learn about the idol’s story

Today is the birthday of NCT DREAM member Na Jaemin, find out more about him career as a singer and actor.

Nana, as NCTzen says affectionately, was born on August 13, 2000 in the city of Busan, South Korea, the singer is of the zodiac sign Leo, developed a great love for the arts since childhood, leading him to pursue his I dream of being an idol.

Jaemin was a speed skater, that’s why he has a very developed body expression. His path as an idol started when a manager from SM Entertainment saw him while he was volunteering, invited him to audition where he was accepted as a trainee.

The dancer, rapper, and actor was part of the ‘SMROOKIES’ project and his profile was later announced as the seventh member of NCT DREAM’s official lineup, debuting with the digital single ‘Chewing Gum’.

Unfortunately, Jaemin was absent from the promotions of the band’s second comeback with ‘My First and Last’ in 2017, due to a spinal injury, but the idol did not give up and returned to the group with ‘Go’.

Since then, NCT DREAM’s Na Jaemin has furthered his career in different areas, being an actor who demonstrates his talent and acting skills on screen, a highly influential model, and a successful idol.

Jaemin could not be left behind and published a letter to NCTzen on Bubble, the idol thanked all the love that his followers show him daily, the NCT DREAM member finished his text by writing:



